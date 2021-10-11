Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of SRAD opened at $23.48 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $28.22.

