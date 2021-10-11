Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPRO. Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $549.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $787,030.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 270,526 shares of company stock worth $4,955,004 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

