Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.
SWN stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
