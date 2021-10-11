Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $4.86 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.65.

SWN stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

