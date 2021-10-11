South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Macquarie raised South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get South32 alerts:

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.