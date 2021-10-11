SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 388,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,661,748 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $16.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and have sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $493,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $305,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

