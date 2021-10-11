Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GLE. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.85 ($31.59).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

EPA GLE traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting €28.26 ($33.24). 2,766,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a fifty-two week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.