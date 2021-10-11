SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$42.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cfra upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE SNC opened at C$32.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.