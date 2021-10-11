SkyWater Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) Lock-Up Period To End on October 18th

SkyWater Technology’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, October 18th. SkyWater Technology had issued 6,960,000 shares in its public offering on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $97,440,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the expiration of SkyWater Technology’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SKYT stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $7,294,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $8,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

