Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

SKX stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.