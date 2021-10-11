SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.00.

SiTime stock opened at $214.43 on Thursday. SiTime has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,360.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,649,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SiTime by 548.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

