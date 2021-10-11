Singapore Exchange Limited Declares Dividend of $2.68 (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 2.6817 per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:SPXCY opened at $106.49 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $133.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.