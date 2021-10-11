Simplex Trading LLC Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 183.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6,422.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 93,831 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $28,525,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

NYSE BRO opened at $59.99 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

