Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 51,325 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,325 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $34,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,252. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

