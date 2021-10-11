Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $410.03. 47,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $386.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

