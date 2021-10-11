Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.03. 415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,147. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $86.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

