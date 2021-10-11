Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Up 6.7%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.49. 1,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,183,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIFY. TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

