SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $21.62 on Monday. SI-BONE has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $719.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $400,784 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

