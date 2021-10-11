Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CMC Markets (LON:CMCX)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 463 ($6.05) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £782.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.14. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 226.74 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.30).

In related news, insider David Fineberg acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £306 ($399.79).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

