Shopping (SPI) Achieves Market Cap of $45.73 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for about $49.02 or 0.00085362 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $45.73 million and $1.23 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00060668 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00124461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00079747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,325.23 or 0.99814523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.18 or 0.06120614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 932,773 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

