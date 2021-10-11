Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 785 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $54.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.