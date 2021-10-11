Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.63 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

