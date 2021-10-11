Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases New Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 87.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in nCino by 146.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 3,418.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in nCino by 2,928.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 182.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other nCino news, CRO Joshua L. Glover sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $360,347.70. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 81,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,146,259.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $720,568.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,338 shares in the company, valued at $47,075,595.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,074,835 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $70.33 on Monday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.25 and a beta of 1.88.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

