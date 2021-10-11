Shell Asset Management Co. Invests $114,000 in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $761,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $585,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock worth $6,655,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of DCT opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.31 and a beta of -0.72.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

