Shell Asset Management Co. Has $92,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $3,075,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $21,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 155.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 106,595 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

