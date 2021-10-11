Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.