Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,300 shares of company stock valued at $760,217. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

PRCH opened at $16.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

