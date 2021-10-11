Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires New Holdings in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Skillz by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Skillz by 150.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Skillz by 74.5% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skillz by 17.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKLZ stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.08. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

