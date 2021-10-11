SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,330 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 42.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

ONLN opened at $66.00 on Monday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24.

