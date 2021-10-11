SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 194.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,730 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $24,941,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 59.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 856,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 320,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,546,000 after buying an additional 81,621 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

NYSE UNVR opened at $25.30 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

