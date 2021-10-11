SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,882,000 after buying an additional 146,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30,468.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WH opened at $83.45 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

