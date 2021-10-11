SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

PKG opened at $139.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

