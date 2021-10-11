SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hubbell by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

HUBB stock opened at $180.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $142.21 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

