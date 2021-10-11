Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 63,008 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 86.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,008 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The New York Times by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The New York Times during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.29. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

