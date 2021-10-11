Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 14,826 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,826 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Copart by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $140.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

