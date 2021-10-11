Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,215 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,104 shares of company stock valued at $142,612,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $65.36 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

