Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,000 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $150.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.43.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

