Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 7.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

