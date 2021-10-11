Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 17,503 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 119,744 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 36.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 189.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $2,847,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,842,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 102,940 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

FHI opened at $33.53 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $311.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

