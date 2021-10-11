Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 260.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,568 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $251.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $260.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

