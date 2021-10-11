ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. On average, analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $75.93 on Monday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFBS shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.