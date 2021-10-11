Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of SENX opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Thursday. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The company has a market capitalization of £24.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 564,971 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.