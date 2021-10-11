SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get SEMrush alerts:

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,222,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 316,140 shares of company stock valued at $7,400,232.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 1st quarter worth about $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.