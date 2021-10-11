Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SARTF shares. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $657.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

