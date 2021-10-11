Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SARTF shares. AlphaValue upgraded Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.
Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $657.00 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $359.05 and a twelve month high of $947.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.