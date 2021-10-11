Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.58% of Sandstorm Gold worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $522,000. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.01. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAND. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.