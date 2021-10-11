Samjo Capital LLC Takes Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Inspired Entertainment accounts for 1.1% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $13.33. 6,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,215. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

