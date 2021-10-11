Sakura Bloom (SKB) Tops One Day Volume of $109,209.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $109,209.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.00624024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Coin Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

