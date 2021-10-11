Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.92. 930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Analysts predict that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after buying an additional 27,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 77.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.