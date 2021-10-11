Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.25 ($148.53).

Shares of SAF opened at €115.12 ($135.44) on Monday. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is €115.89.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

