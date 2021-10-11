SafeBlast (BLAST) One Day Volume Tops $165,413.00

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market cap of $469,817.73 and $165,413.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,431.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.58 or 0.01064878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00330799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00309499 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00038344 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

