Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $197.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 200.23 ($2.62), with a volume of 29270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRE. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Agricole decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market cap of £498.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 244.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton bought 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,408 shares of company stock worth $2,431,515 in the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

